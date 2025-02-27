The Recycling and Waste Reduction District has confirmed its 2025 schedule of Household Hazardous Waste collection events, the Town of Chesterton announced on social media.

All events will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

*HHW Collection plus TIRE COLLECTION: Saturday, May 3, at Porter County Expo Center, 215 E Division Road, Valparaiso (enter at Gate 3).

*HHW Collection plus SECURE SHREDDING: Saturday, June 7, at Portage High School, 6451 U.S. 6, Portage (enter from Pan Am Blvd.).

*HHW Collection: Saturday, June 21: Chesterton High School, 2125 S. 11th St. (enter from South 11th Street).

*HHW Collection: Saturday, July 19: Boone Grove High School, 260S 500W, Boone Grove.

*HHW Collection plus SECURE SHREDDING: Saturday, Aug. 9, Neighbors Educational Opportunities, 5201 U.S. 6 (enter from Wiltshire Drive).

*HHW Collection: Thursday, Sept. 4: Porter County Expo Center.

*HHW Collection plus TIRE COLLECTION: Saturday, Oct. 11, Porter County Expo Center.

Recycle Porter County also announced at each HHW Collection, you can now bring your latex paints to be recycled.

For more information about the RWRD and the HHW collection events, call 219-465-3694; or email info@PorterCountyRecycling.org; or go to www.PorterCountyRecycling.org