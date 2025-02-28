Crown Point- This morning at 9:20 a.m., a cleanup crew was working on I-65. As they were working along the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65, they located a body laying in the west ditch. Troopers and Detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post responded to the scene. Foul play was quickly suspected, and a homicide investigation has been initiated. The deceased is a male, but his identity is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification. An autopsy will be conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Crown Point Police Department also assisted at the scene.