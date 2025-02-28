Gary- This morning at approximately 7:00 a.m., an INDOT Hoosier Helper stopped on I-80/94 eastbound at the 7.7 mile-marker to assist a stranded motorist with changing a flat tire on the right shoulder. This location is east between Burr and Grant St. The Hoosier Helper vehicle had all of its rear-facing emergency lights activated while the tire was being changed.

At the same time, a red 2008 Ford pickup left the eastbound lanes of travel and rear-ended the parked Hoosier Helper vehicle at a high rate of speed resulting in catastrophic damage to the red Ford. The driver of the Ford was pinned in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the scene and attempted to render first aid to the driver, but they could not locate a pulse. The Lake County Coroner was contacted, and the driver was declared deceased at the scene. The Hoosier Helper that was changing the tire and the occupants of the disabled vehicle were not seriously injured.