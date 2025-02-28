Families are invited to spend an evening with local farmers and ag professionals to learn about one of La Porte County’s top industries.

La Porte County Farm Bureau will host its first-ever Family Ag Night from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, in the Community Building at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. This free event is open to the public and will feature more than ten interactive stations showcasing the various sectors of the agriculture industry. Live animals and farm machinery will be onsite, and free hot dogs and popcorn will be provided. La Porte County Farm Bureau President Mark Parkman said their members look forward to engaging with patrons and sharing information on the importance and impact of agriculture in our community.

“Agriculture contributes over $35 billion to the Indiana economy, and our farms here in La Porte County all play a role in that,” Parkman said. “The ag industry provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis, and our members are excited to talk more about what they do and how it impacts our community.”

Family Ag Night is part of the La Porte County Farm Bureau’s Ag Day celebration. National Ag Day is a program of the Agriculture Council of America that recognizes and celebrates the abundance provided by agriculture. This year’s National Ag Day is Tuesday, March 18, 2025. For more information about National Ag Day, visit www.agday.org.