A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the Norfolk Southern grade-crossing on South Calumet Road in Downtown Chesterton Friday evening, Friday, Feb. 28, the Town of Chesterton reported to their Facebook page Friday night.

The incident occurred at 7:02 p.m.

Assistant Police Chief Cisco Rodriquez described the victim as an adult male but could provide no further information at this time, pending notification of family and the results of the ongoing investigation.