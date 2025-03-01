MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s highly anticipated Second Annual Charitable Gala is set for Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa (777 Blue Chip Drive).

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural gala—which raised more than

$100,000 in grant funding for Michigan City youth initiatives—the 2025 event will expand its impact. This year, Mayor Angie’s fundraising focus will center on neighborhood revitalization initiatives while continuing to incorporate youth engagement.

“Our neighborhoods are the foundation of Michigan City, and we want to ensure each one is thriving,” said Mayor Angie. “This year’s gala will help fund organizations, programming, and events that enhance our community’s vibrancy and improve our overall quality of place.”

The Mayor extended her gratitude to Horizon Bank, the event’s Presenting Sponsor for the second consecutive year, for leading the charge in supporting these critical initiatives.

Ticket Sales & Sponsorship Opportunities

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 3, and will remain on sale through Friday, March 28—or until sold out.

🎟🎟 Individual Tickets: $100

Available for purchase at the Michigan City Controller’s Office at City Hall (100 E. Michigan Blvd.)

Online via Eventbrite: https://mcmayorsgala2025.eventbrite.com