News Release, Franciscan Health:

Board-certified family medicine physician Ted George Ody Achufusi, DO, MD, is now part of Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Ted Achufusi attended medical school at the Medical University of Lublin in Lublin, Poland and New York Institute of Technology’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, N.Y.

Dr. Ted Achufusi’s clinical interests include alternative medicine; minor procedures such as joint injections and skin tag removal; osteopathic manipulative medicine; preventative health and women’s health. In addition to English, Dr. Ted Achufusi is fluent in Polish and Igbo.

He is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center, 1225 E. Coolspring Ave. To make an appointment, call (219) 873-2904.