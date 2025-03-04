The Portage Police Department introduced the four newest members of the Portage Police Department to be sworn in this year on Friday.

Officer John Patston comes to the department from a neighboring jurisdiction with seventeen years of full-time law enforcement experience. Thanks to this, Officer Patston was able to quickly complete his field training program, and he has been released for solo-patrol.

Officer Anthony Mako is a 2019 graduate of Highland High School. Prior to joining PPD Officer Mako served in the U.S. Navy and has a sales background.

Officer Tiaan Coetzee is originally from South Africa but immigrated to the United States and obtained his citizenship ten years ago. Officer Coetzee has a background in the transportation industry and recently earned a degree in Cyber Security.

Officer Max Rodriguez is a Portage High School graduate and life-long Portage resident.

Officers Mako, Coetzee, and Rodriguez have all been paired with a Field Training Officer and are scheduled to attend the police academy later this year.

“We are very excited to have gained such a mixture of both experienced and new energetic officers on our team, PPD said on Facebook. “We wish them all the best as they begin their careers serving the citizens or Portage.”