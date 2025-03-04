News Release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) continues to detect highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds throughout Indiana and has currently detected the H5NI virus in 30 counties. HPAI is also suspected in an additional 32 counties based on reports involving the deaths of raptors, cranes, and waterfowl.

Counties where avian influenza has been detected in wild birds currently are Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Gibson, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Newton, Pike, Porter, Randolph, Ripley, Shelby, Starke, Tippecanoe, Union, Vanderburgh, and Vermillion.

HPAI is a disease caused by an influenza virus that usually spreads among birds. It is common in wild birds, especially waterfowl, shorebirds, and raptors. Notably, more than 1,500 sandhill cranes have been affected by the virus since January, resulting in a large number of sandhill crane deaths in Greene, Jackson, Jasper, LaPorte, Newton, Starke, and Union counties.

If you find sick or dead wild birds, please report them at on.in.gov/sick wildlife.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health risk for HPAI is low. However, it is possible for humans to contract HPAI. People who have close contact with infected animals or their environments, such as poultry farm workers or wildlife rehabilitators, are at higher risk.

Members of the public should avoid contact with sick waterfowl and other sick wildlife whenever possible. However, if it is necessary to remove a carcass, safely dispose of it by wearing a mask and disposable gloves to double bag any carcasses and place them in a secure trash container. Wash hands immediately after with soap and warm water. Alternatively, a wildlife control operator can be hired to remove carcasses.

A list of wildlife control operators can be found here. DNR does not offer carcass removal services.

DNR continues to monitor avian influenza in affected species throughout the state.

For more information on HPAI, visit on.IN.gov/avian-flu