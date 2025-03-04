Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a 5 year-old child, the department announced Monday night.

On Sunday, March 2, at approximately 7:16 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reference an unresponsive five year old male child inside a residence in the 2200 block of Normandy Drive.

Two officers responded to the scene as did the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS. The child was transported from the residence to Franciscan Hospital and from there, flown to the University of Chicago Children’s Comer Hospital for advanced medical treatment. Despite all efforts, the child passed away at 7:02 p.m.

The Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and took over this investigation. Detectives contacted the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance in obtaining a search warrant for the residence. The search warrant was issued, the scene was processed, and evidence was collected. The investigation is on-going and no further information will be released at this time.

Det./Sgt. Melissa Sopher is the lead detective for this case. The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Det./Sgt. Sopher at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com. The MCPD would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.