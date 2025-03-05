La PORTE, IN – City of La Porte Police Chief Dick Buell Tuesday announced his resignation from the department, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Buell, who was sworn in in February of 2024, will step down effective immediately, stating in his resignation letter that he feels “it is now time for new leadership.” Dermody said Buell’s direction helped to guide the department following the retirement of former Chief Paul Brettin.

“Dick was a fantastic leader and my kind of guy,” Dermody said. “His old school mentality and no-nonsense approach earned him the respect of the officers as well as the rest of our City team. He set a high standard that we will continue to strive for. We appreciate his dedication to the position during his tenure and have nothing but well wishes for him and Dava on their next chapter.”

Under Buell’s leadership, Dermody said the department made significant strides in drug enforcement, with 79 drug-related arrests in 2024. He said Buell’s other successes included positive relationships with the community and enhanced public safety overall.

Assistant Chief Matt Drangmeister will serve as Interim Chief until a new chief can be appointed. Dermody said there is no timeline for the vetting process at this point.