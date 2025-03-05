The Food Bank of Northern Indiana announced mobile food distributions for the month of March:

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Excel Center, 154 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart, IN 46517 (Northside of building)

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, March 6, 2025 – Kosciusko County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Thursday, March 13, 2025 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 200 households.

Friday, March 14, 2025 – Elkhart County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Clayton Homes, 66700 SR 19, Wakarusa, IN 46573

*This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 – Starke County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46366

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, March 20, 2025 – Kosciusko County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 150 households.

Friday, March 21, 2025 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Walker Field Park, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46613

*This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 200 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.