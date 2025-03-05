The Food Bank of Northern Indiana announced mobile food distributions for the month of March:
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Excel Center, 154 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart, IN 46517 (Northside of building)
*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.
Thursday, March 6, 2025 – Kosciusko County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580
*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360
*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.
Thursday, March 13, 2025 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501
*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 200 households.
Friday, March 14, 2025 – Elkhart County
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Clayton Homes, 66700 SR 19, Wakarusa, IN 46573
*This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 – Starke County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
Where: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46366
*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.
Thursday, March 20, 2025 – Kosciusko County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539
*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 150 households.
Friday, March 21, 2025 – St. Joseph County
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Walker Field Park, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46613
*This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 200 households.
Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.