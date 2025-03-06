Michigan City —Instrumental music students from several Michigan City Area Schools participated in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo and Ensemble contest on February 1 at Kankakee Valley Middle School. Nearly forty students earned gold and silver ratings for their performances.

Thirteen eighth graders from Barker Middle School received a gold rating during the event on February 1: Angel Bahena (trombone), Anne Bellamy (alto saxophone), Katie Branch (trombone), Molly Chavis (trumpet), Aubree Edmond (flute), Payton Gambill (trumpet), Luke Hamilton (percussion), Levi Kelly (clarinet), Avery Kenney (percussion), Railynn Malwin (alto saxophone), Nevaeh Morris (baritone), Ava Rios (clarinet), and Samuel Soller (percussion).

Eight Krueger Middle School students attended the ISSMA competition. Five eighth-grade students received a gold rating: Mason Parry (trumpet) and Jason Picon (marimba) for their solos, Shelby Cheeks (clarinet), Charlene Stewart (oboe), and Maddie Symons (flute) for their woodwind trio. The brass trio of Aubrey Anderson (alto saxophone), Khloee Potocki (alto saxophone), and Malik Washington (clarinet) received a silver medal for their performance.

The Michigan City High School band department secured eighteen gold and eight silver ratings. Lia Black and Vivian Taylor earned perfect scores. Eight solos and two ensembles achieved gold ratings in the Group I division, qualifying them for the State Solo and Ensemble competition in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 1.

The following students received gold ratings for their solo performances: *Frank Anderson (tenor saxophone), Acasia Berry (clarinet), *Jimmy Biela (snare drum), Lia Black (violin), Lexi Gresham (flute), Cydney Kozlowski (clarinet), *Jada Mckendree (clarinet), *Makenna Nowatzke (tenor saxophone), *Josh Pratt (clarinet), *Weston Smith (trombone), *Vivian Taylor (tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone), and Julianna Wolford (clarinet).

The following students received silver ratings for their solo performances: Zoe Brooks (euphonium and trumpet), Damani Edgington (flute), Jennifer Mezo (flute), Blake Oviatt (alto saxophone), Leah Pollock (clarinet), Hea’von Omeyren (trumpet), Ray Potter (clarinet).

All ensembles that attended received gold ratings for their performances:

*Woodwind trio: Frank Anderson, Jada Mckendree, and Makenna Nowatzke

*Mallet trio: Jimmy Biela, Rhianna Fisher, and Makayla Sardon

Woodwind quartet: Ariana Lemons, Ray Potter, Josh Pratt, and Athena Roberts

Trombone trio: Katie Branch, Weston Smith, and David Symons

Ten students from the Michigan City High School band department advanced to the State competition at North Central High School in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 1.

*qualified for state competition on March 1

Vivian Taylor (baritone saxophone, tenor saxophone) and Jimmy Biela (snare drum) ranked golden with distinction.

Three students earned gold for their performances: Josh Pratt (clarinet), Jada Mckendree (clarinet), and Makenna Nowatzke (tenor saxophone).

The marimba trio of Jimmy Biela, Rhianna Fisher, and Makayla Sardon received a gold rating with distinction and a perfect score.

Two students, Frank Anderson (tenor saxophone) and Weston Smith (trombone), received silver for their solo performances.

The mixed woodwind trio of Frank Anderson, Jada Mckendree, and Makenna Nowatzke also received a gold rating.

Michigan City Area Schools band teachers Franklin Gast, Katharine Martin, and Jacen Smith attended the competitions and helped prepare the students for their performances.