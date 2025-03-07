The following is a statement from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. regarding a press release on immigration law enforcement:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has routinely cooperated with our federal law enforcement partners. There was no “course reversal” as mentioned in Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s statement today.

Contrary to the representations Rokita made in his press release, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department has:

Always cooperated with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in taking all action to ensure the safety and security of the residents and business in Lake County.

Never requested, condoned or participated in any effort to designate Lake County or the Lake County Jail as a “sanctuary” location or facility.

Never implemented or endorsed any policy that restricts Lake County police officers from communicating with ICE, or restricts an officer’s ability to enforce the law.

Never implemented a policy that restricts the LCSD or its officers’ ability to comply with ICE detainer requests, pursuant to the time limits and restrictions that are expressly provided by the DHS in its Request for Detainer Form I-247A.

As the elected Lake County Sheriff, I took an oath to enforce the law and I’m committed to collaborating with our federal partners to do so. Those who break the law in Lake County, regardless of immigration status, will be brought to justice. I take the safety of all of our citizens seriously and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure their well-being.

We did receive two previous letters from Rokita’s office about immigration. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, prior to receiving those letters, the Indiana Attorney General chose not to reach out to us in any way; in person, by phone, through email or otherwise, with respect to his concerns. We would have welcomed a conversation confirming our compliance with the law.

In fact, we recently met with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to discuss the agency’s priorities regarding the notification of illegal immigrants in our jail who have broken the law.

I think it’s important to keep an open line of communication with all agencies involved with these issues, and we will continue to be accessible to them.

I just want to clear the air and ensure the residents of Lake County that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department has always cooperated with local, state and federal agencies to achieve our joint mission of making our local communities safe and secure for families and children. This cooperation has always existed – and has not been the result of any action taken or threats by any state official from Indianapolis.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.