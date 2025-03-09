Press Release, Shirley Heinze Land Trust:

The LaPorte County Conservation Trust (LPCCT), upon its disbanding at the end of 2024, transferred ownership of all its land holdings to Shirley Heinze Land Trust (SHLT). Founded by a dedicated group of local citizens, conservation and business professionals, and committed stewards, the all-volunteer LPCCT preserved, restored, and managed natural land in LaPorte County for nearly 30 years.

“After long, serious discussions, the LPCCT Board determined it was time to pass the torch, which meant the dissolution of LPCCT and the transfer of our properties to Shirley Heinze Land Trust, a much larger organization capable of moving forward in a way that we are not,” said President Elizabeth McCloskey. “Simply put, LPCCT is too small, and we, her Board, are too limited in number (and too extended in age!) to continue as a separate organization. In contrast, SHLT has grown from humble beginnings into a successful, multi-county land trust. Our two organizations share similar goals and principles of land management, and we’ve worked together on many issues.”

“These ecologically significant properties, all in LaPorte County, harbor rare plant communities and provide important wildlife habitat,” said Eric Bird, SHLT’s Stewardship Director. “Included in the 99 acres are Wintergreen Woods, a dedicated state nature preserve that falls within our Ambler Flatwoods project area, and two wetland preserves: Terry & Liz McCloskey Wetlands, and Ridgeway Wetlands. The LPCCT gift also includes funds for long-term stewardship of the land.”

“We are extremely grateful to the LaPorte County Conservation Trust for entrusting the care of these amazing properties to us,” said Executive Director Kristopher Krouse. “We have long admired the LaPorte County Trust for its unrelenting commitment to the natural resources of our area, its responsible management of land, and our many years of collaboration on conservation issues. They served their community well by providing environmental education, ecological stewardship, and accessible natural areas. We pledge to carry on their work.”