The following information is from the South Shore Line regarding service on March 15:

In order to accommodate an expected increase in ridership due to the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade and dyeing of the river, the South Shore Line will offer extra passenger trains on Saturday, March 15, 2025. PLEASE SEE BELOW SPECIAL EXTRA TRAIN SCHEDULE FOR A FULL LIST OF STATION STOP TIMES.

Extra westbound trains to Millennium Station 3/15/25

In the morning, three westbound passenger Extra trains will transport riders into Chicago prior to the parade and dyeing of the river:

These Extra trains will NOT SERVE South Bend, Hudson Lake, Beverly Shores, Gary Metro Center, or Gary/Chicago Airport:

WB Extra will depart Carroll Ave. just prior to Tr 502 at 7:24 a.m.

WB Extra will depart Carroll Ave. just prior to Tr 504 at 8:27 a.m.

WB Extra will depart Carroll Ave. just prior to Tr 506 at 9:29 a.m.

Extra eastbound trains from Millennium Station 3/15/25

In the afternoon, three eastbound passenger Extra trains will provide additional service for riders leaving Chicago. The EB Extras will serve Millennium and Van Buren St., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave.

These Extra trains will NOT SERVE Museum Campus, 57th St., Hudson Lake or South Bend:

EB Extra will depart Millennium Station at 1:00 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 1:02 p.m.).

EB Extra will depart Millennium Station at 3:20 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 3:22 p.m.).

EB Extra will depart Millennium Station at 4:57 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 4:59 p.m.).

Alcohol is PROHIBITED ON ALL TRAINS on March 15. Please remember glass bottles are prohibited at all times.