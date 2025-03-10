South Shore Line passengers are advised that the South Bend Airport train station lobby will be temporarily closed due to flooring construction beginning today, Monday, March 10, and lasting approximately one month.

The closure includes the South Shore Line waiting area and restrooms, re-opening in mid-April 2025.

A temporary waiting area/lobby for train passengers will be available at Airport Door G in the area just west of the South Shore Line doors. Additional restrooms are also located throughout the Airport.

Passengers are advised a SSL Ticket Vending Machine will be located outside the building near the train platform entrance.

Passengers are also encouraged to purchase tickets via the South Shore mobile app.