MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The spring session of the Michigan City Neighborhood Leadership Academy is kicking off April 10.

The program is a partnership between the City of Michigan City and the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. It is aimed at individuals who are interested in taking on a leadership role within their own neighborhoods and bringing neighbors together to spark change. Participants will learn more about the city, its departments, processes and resources to cultivate their neighborhood’s identity and future path.

Applications are now being accepted for Michigan City residents ages 18 and over who reside within the city limits. Applications are available at https://vibrantmc.com/neighborhood-leadership-academy/, and applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, through March 28.

The program includes eight sessions, on Thursdays from April 10 through May 29 from 5 to 8:30 pm, with dinner included. In place of a Thursday session on May 1, a mandatory Cornerstone Class session will be from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Saturday May 3. These foundational classes will educate and empower participants using the Asset-Based Community Development framework.

“At the end of 2024, we celebrated our first Leadership Academy graduation since Covid,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “The participants shared their talents and insight to develop plans for change in their own neighborhoods. We look forward to welcoming another great group of residents for our spring session.”

EDCMC Community Development Manager Erin Meisner will help facilitate the sessions, which will include speakers, activities, discussions and the mandatory session facilitated by Community Works.

“I was heartened by the differences and needs represented by each project for the individual neighborhoods,” Meisner said at the December 2024 graduation event. “The different ideas were brought together in solid plans.

“This program is a wonderful opportunity to get to know your neighbors and establish a renewed sense of community in your own neighborhood.”

A commitment to the cornerstone session and at least six of the eight dates is required to graduate. During the last class, participants will present their final projects before a graduation ceremony.

Contact Meisner with questions at 219-873-1211 or email emeisner@edcmc.com.