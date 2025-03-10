Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers across Northwest Indiana were recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the fifth annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

The Family Birth Centers at Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City earned an INspire Hospitals of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, perinatal substance use, social drivers of health, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.

“We are proud of our healthcare teams for once again being recognized for excellent care of moms and babies at our Franciscan hospitals across northwest Indiana,” said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Dyer, Michigan City and Munster. “This acknowledgment by the IHA and State Commissioner Dr. Weaver is a testament to their dedication and commitment to their patients.”

Daniel McCormick, MD, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point, praised the hospital’s Family Birth Center for the achievement, saying their work, “continues Christ ministry in our Franciscan tradition.”

“Franciscan Health continues its commitment to the families of Northern Indiana with high quality care provided throughout our ministry’s women and children’s service line,” Dr. McCormick said. “Our physicians, midwives, nurses and all teammates continue with their dedication and focus on continuous improvement.”

Franciscan Health Crown Point has also partnered with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago to bring NICU and inpatient pediatric care to Northern Indiana, “helping to keep families close to home during difficult and worrisome times,” Dr. McCormick said.

“The Indiana Department of Health remains focused on working with healthcare providers to improve outcomes for Hoosier moms and babies,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “We are grateful to have hospitals across the state support initiatives, such as the Indiana Perinatal Levels of Care and obstetrical emergencies training, (which) have contributed to improvements in both maternal and infant health.”

For the first time in the program’s history, 100% of Indiana’s birthing facilities earned one of two INspire recognitions, reinforcing the progress that has been made to improve upon the key drivers of maternal and infant health.

“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Dr. Weaver and her team for their continued partnership to address the critical issue of infant and maternal mortality,” said IHA President Scott B. Tittle. “We are proud to celebrate the Hoosier facilities that have successfully demonstrated these best practices and how far our state has come in the five years since the launch of INspire. Together, we are truly making a difference.”

Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.