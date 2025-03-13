News release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest recognized several exemplary students, faculty and staff members, nominated by their institutional peers, for accomplishments relating to their on-campus community-building and leadership.

The awards were announced at the university’s 2025 Founders Day celebration on March 7. PNW’s Founders Day is an annual campus tradition celebrating the anniversary of the university’s founding and the institutional mission of delivering transformational change for the Northwest Indiana region. PNW also honors select employees for their years of service.

AWARD WINNERS

Two PNW students received awards for their service in the following categories:

Outstanding Undergraduate Student

Mya Bell, Human Development and Family Studies and Political Science double major

Outstanding Graduate Student

Jason Wyatt, Doctor of Technology student

Three PNW faculty members were honored with outstanding faculty awards in the areas of scholarship, teaching and engagement. They are as follows:

Outstanding Faculty Awards

Meden Isaac-Lam, professor of Chemistry — Scholarship

Omeed Ilchi, assistant professor of Criminal Justice — Teaching

Nicky Ali Jackson, professor of Criminal Justice and executive director of the Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance — Engagement

PNW administrators and staff members who received awards in each of the following categories are as follows:

Outstanding Academic Administrative Leadership Award

Rebecca Stankowski, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs

Outstanding Administrative Leadership Award (Staff)

Scott Parsons, senior director of Facilities and Grounds

Outstanding Clerical Staff Award

Barbara Phillips, customer service representative, Registrar

Caren Thomas, administrative assistant, Facilities

Outstanding Service Staff Award

Joshua Miller, custodian, Building Services

Michael Prater, grounds foreman, Grounds

Outstanding Management and Administrative Professional Award

Marla Ropp-Funk, Procurement and Auxiliary Services Administrator

Britt Hudson, Interim Dean of Students

Additional Recognitions

Pitparnee Stompor, clinical professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management, was recognized for receiving the 2025 Purdue Focus Award. The award is given annually in honor of individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to furthering the Purdue system’s commitment to disability accessibility.

