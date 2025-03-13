News release, Purdue University Northwest:
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest recognized several exemplary students, faculty and staff members, nominated by their institutional peers, for accomplishments relating to their on-campus community-building and leadership.
The awards were announced at the university’s 2025 Founders Day celebration on March 7. PNW’s Founders Day is an annual campus tradition celebrating the anniversary of the university’s founding and the institutional mission of delivering transformational change for the Northwest Indiana region. PNW also honors select employees for their years of service.
AWARD WINNERS
Two PNW students received awards for their service in the following categories:
Outstanding Undergraduate Student
Mya Bell, Human Development and Family Studies and Political Science double major
Outstanding Graduate Student
Jason Wyatt, Doctor of Technology student
Three PNW faculty members were honored with outstanding faculty awards in the areas of scholarship, teaching and engagement. They are as follows:
Outstanding Faculty Awards
Meden Isaac-Lam, professor of Chemistry — Scholarship
Omeed Ilchi, assistant professor of Criminal Justice — Teaching
Nicky Ali Jackson, professor of Criminal Justice and executive director of the Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance — Engagement
PNW administrators and staff members who received awards in each of the following categories are as follows:
Outstanding Academic Administrative Leadership Award
Rebecca Stankowski, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs
Outstanding Administrative Leadership Award (Staff)
Scott Parsons, senior director of Facilities and Grounds
Outstanding Clerical Staff Award
Barbara Phillips, customer service representative, Registrar
Caren Thomas, administrative assistant, Facilities
Outstanding Service Staff Award
Joshua Miller, custodian, Building Services
Michael Prater, grounds foreman, Grounds
Outstanding Management and Administrative Professional Award
Marla Ropp-Funk, Procurement and Auxiliary Services Administrator
Britt Hudson, Interim Dean of Students
Additional Recognitions
Pitparnee Stompor, clinical professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management, was recognized for receiving the 2025 Purdue Focus Award. The award is given annually in honor of individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to furthering the Purdue system’s commitment to disability accessibility.
Purdue University Northwest
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as the largest Hispanic-Serving Institution in Indiana, a First Scholars institution and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit pnw.edu.