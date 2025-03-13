INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL PARK: The National Park Service plans to conduct eight prescribed fires at Indiana Dunes National Park this spring. Approximately 1,534 acres are planned to be burned as part of the park’s natural resources and fuels management programs. The prescribed fires will occur through April 30 as appropriate weather conditions allow.

Near Porter Indiana, the park intends to burn approximately 147 acres of the Mnoke Prairie. The prairie has been undergoing restoration efforts for over 20 years, making it one of the last tall-grass prairies in the region.

West of Dune Acres, the park intends to burn 255 acres in the Cowles Dune Prescribed Fire. The large complex of dunes and small ponds is one of the largest untouched tracts in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

In the east end of the park, 188 acres are scheduled to be burned near the intersection of US-12 and Furnessville Road in the Furnessville Prescribed Fire. Portions of the Glenwood Dunes Horse Trails will be closed for safety during this prescribed fire.

In between Beverly Shores and Mount Baldy, 214 acres may also be burned as part of the Kansas Avenue Prescribed Fire.

At West Beach, fire crews will be burning 237 acres along the entrance road, areas surrounding the parking lots and in the wooded areas along North County Line Road for resource benefit. Trail closures will be in effect during this fire.

Near Gary’s Miller Neighborhood, staff intend to burn 3 parcels of Oak Savanah habitat totaling 493 acres. These burn units are west of North Lake Street in the Miller Woods area.

Prescribed fire at Indiana Dunes National Park is an essential element in the Parks’ long term natural resources restoration goals. Fire is a tool to remove invasive species, open tree canopies and increase wildlife habitat. Prescribed fire is also implemented to reduce the threat of wildfires by removing available fuels before a wildfire occurs.

An online map of the planned prescribed fire areas can be found at https://bit.ly/IndianaDunesPrescribedFires .