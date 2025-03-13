Press release, Michigan City Sustainability Commission:

Who wants a FREE tree? Have you ever checked out an electric car? Do you enjoy exploring our environment and making new discoveries? The Michigan City Sustainability Commission, has partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department and the Tree Board to bring you the 4th Annual Earth Month Extravaganza. This FREE, all ages event is on Saturday, April 26 from 12-3 pm. Arrive early for a beach cleanup beginning at 10:30! Supplies will be provided. All activities will take place at the Michigan City Senior Center, 2 Lakeshore Drive, Michigan City, IN 46360. Learn from over 20 environmental organizations, including Save The Dunes, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, Humane Indiana, and many more. Activities include an electric vehicle showcase hosted by Drive Clean Indiana, beach cleanup hosted by IDEM, guided hikes, informational displays, games, crafts, and we may even plant a tree!

Contact Andie Jahnz-Davis

at Andie.goinggreen@gmail.com or check out the Facebook Event https://www.facebook.com/share/1DbvC1sek8/?mibextid=wwXIfr for more details