Construction has begun on INDOT’s U.S. 35/Indiana Ave pavement replacement and utilities project from Boyd Blvd to State Road 2/Lincolnway.

U.S. 35 northbound is reduced to one lane between Crescent Dr and Kingsbury Avenue through late April for storm sewer installation.

Motorists should also expect single lane traffic with flaggers directing traffic on U.S. 35 between State Road 2 and Kingsbury Avenue on an intermittent/as needed basis through late November.

The first main phase of construction will begin with reconstruction of the intersection of Kingsbury Avenue, Woodlawn Drive and U.S. 35 later this spring. Work will then continue with pavement replacement on U.S. 35 between Woodlawn Drive and South Avenue.

This contract includes road reconstruction and utility work.