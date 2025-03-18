- Local health departments are required by statute (IC 13-23-16) to inform the public of the discovery of released regulated substances at an underground storage tank site or in the surrounding area under 329 IAC 9-4-1 (1) or a spill or overfill under 329 IAC 9-4-4 (a). The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) was notified on March 12, 2025, of such an incident from the owner or operator of Family Express #12 located at 5822 South Franklin Street in or near Michigan City, Indiana in LaPorte County.
- For further information on the Leaking Underground Storage Tank program, please go to www.in.gov/idem/tanks/2333.htm.
- Or contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at (317) 232- 8900 or by e-mail at LeakingUST@idem.IN.gov.