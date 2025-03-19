Here is the latest from the Ott Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Jeremy James Phillip

Jeremy James Phillips, 38, passed away on March 9, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 21, 2025 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Pastor Robert Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, Friday at the funeral chapel.