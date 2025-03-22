The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) has opened applications for the 2025-2026 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.

This premium leadership program, facilitated by a team that includes faculty members from the PNW’s College of Business, as well as leadership practitioners, meets monthly from September 2025 to May 2026. A 360 assessment and custom coaching are program highlights. The facilitation team provides research-based leadership content and skill-building for effective leadership in the workplace and in life.

Leadership Northwest Indiana is well-regarded as a great place for professionals to build their networks, as they learn from the real-world challenges other participants bring to the discussions. All LNI sessions are led by leadership experts from both the academic and business world so that participants get the latest research-based leadership content and the most effective skills to add to their tool kit. To view more information about the program and registration, visit pnw.edu/lni. The deadline to apply is Sept. 1, 2025.

“Anyone with a passion for development and growth should consider the LNI program,” said Jane Thomas, academic director at the Leadership Institute and associate professor of Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior at PNW. “We want all participants to understand the impact that they can have when they intentionally and purposefully work on their leadership.”

“We are very excited to host the 50th cohort of LNI!” said Mekisha Richardson, director of professional education of the Leadership Institute at PNW. “We plan to offer the same high quality leadership development workshops with a few added surprises along the way, so if anyone has been contemplating whether or not to sign-up, this is definitely the year you don’t want to miss.”

“The Leadership Institute at PNW provides a vital service to our community by cultivating strong, capable leaders,” said Juan J. Moreno, director of Economic Development for the City of Hammond. “I appreciate their commitment to developing individuals who can make a positive impact.”

More information can be found online at pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by contacting the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) is the hub of leadership development in Northwest Indiana. We present dynamic research-based leadership development programs for businesses, area professionals, and youth leaders from the university and across our regional community. For more information about the Leadership Institute, visit www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute.