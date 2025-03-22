Preparing Duneland’s Middle Schoolers for the Future!

Duneland 8th Graders gather at Westchester Middle School for an intense learning activity designed to illustrate how performance in school will affect their quality of life as adults.

120 business and community leaders are needed to make this event a success, so please considering registering to be a volunteer!

Volunteer Shifts

Morning: 7:30 AM – 11:45 AM

All Day: 7:30 AM – 2:45 PM *Lunch Provided*

Afternoon: 11:30 AM – 2:45 PM

Register at: https://business.dunelandchamber.org/event-calendar/Details/8th-grade-reality-check-1298676?sourceTypeId=Website