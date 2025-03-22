LAKE, NEWTON AND JASPER COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have overnight lane closures on I-65 between State Road 14 and U.S. 231 (mile marker 223 to 246) on or after Monday, March 24.

Overnight rolling slow downs will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for approximately five nights. This is a mobile operation to remove previous temporary pavement markings.

Motorists should expect additional overnight lane closures as needed through June 2025 as part of the pavement restoration work in this area that began in 2024. Work will include additional pavement patching, permanent pavement markings and other punch list items.

Be alert for lane closures and road crews overnight and prepared for changing traffic patterns as the work zone location changes. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and to follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.