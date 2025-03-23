A Reminder from the Westville Police Department about roadwork taking place for the next two weeks.
Valparaiso Street is closed at Flynn Road (US 421) as part of the on going water project. This closure is expected to last 2 weeks if everything goes as planned.
US 421 will remain open during the project, but expect delays and watch for directions from work crews.
Detour routes for East Valparaiso and Joliet Road will be County Road 375 South (Just north of McDonald’s) to CR 900 West or CR 500 South (Just south of USA Truck Stop) to CR 900 West.
When traveling on Flynn Road, please use caution and watch for workers. Speed limits will be strictly enforced while workers are present.