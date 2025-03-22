On March 13, 2025, Krueger Middle School honored two distinguished alumni, Sarah McFarland-Hendricks and Scott Pelath, during their second annual Krueger Alumni Awards Night at halftime of the girls basketball game. The honorees have made a lasting impact on their respective fields and continue to exemplify the spirit of excellence and service. They were joined by last year’s inaugural honorees, Kevin Harmon and Donnie Walker. After the ceremony, a short reception was held in the school’s LGI room. Light refreshments were provided by student council members.

Sarah helped lead Michigan City High School to a 1996 state volleyball championship before continuing her career at Loyola Marymount University, where she became a two-time AVCA All-American and set six NCAA records. She later coached Penn High School to a state title in 2011 and has been inducted into multiple Hall of Fames for her achievements.

Scott, a former Indiana House Representative and House Democratic Leader, has played a pivotal roll in shaping state and regional policies. His work includes sponsoring the Great Lakes Water Use Compact and authoring the structure of the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission. His career in public service, military leadership, and community advocacy continues to make a lasting impact on Michigan City and beyond.

While both honorees have made remarkable contributions in their careers, they recognize Krueger Middle School as a key influence in shaping their paths.

For Scott Pelath, one of his most memorable experiences was his first wrestling victory. “We would clear out all the cafeteria tables and roll out the mats… that’s a very special memory,” he recalled. He also carries with him the advice of former Krueger assistant principal John White: “Don’t think about being in high school already. Focus on your time here.”

Sarah McFarland-Hendricks fondly remembered her time on the Krueger volleyball team, recalling an unforgettable season. “I still remember that eighth-grade year, we went undefeated and won all of our tournaments.”

Reflecting on the broader lessons learned through Krueger Middle School volleyball, she added: “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. The challenges you face as a student-athlete—the ones that seem like the hardest times of your life—actually prepare you for the really hard stuff ahead.”

Krueger Middle School is proud to celebrate these outstanding alumni and their contributions, both past and present, as they continue to inspire the next generation of Michigan City students.