This week, members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) from La Porte County Police Department participated in the Active Shooter Incident Management with Complex Incidents course. This valuable training is designed to enhance coordination between law enforcement, fire, EMS, and other first responders during active shooter events.

The course focuses on improving response times, threat neutralization, and victim survivability through an integrated, cross-discipline approach. It covers vital areas such as Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, advanced law enforcement techniques, and how to manage complex situations like hostage situations or improvised explosive devices.

The team is committed to staying prepared and enhancing our ability to protect and serve the community in times of crisis.