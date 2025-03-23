Captain Legault began his career with the Michigan City Fire Department in 1994, dedicating himself to protecting lives and property through countless emergency responses. As Fire Chief from 2020 to 2023, he did his best to ensure we had the tools, training, and support needed to serve our community effectively. On his last day, his family joined him for a luncheon at the Fire Administration Building. Fire Chief Taylor presented him with a plaque thanking him for his service, leadership, and sacrifice.