Sandra Faloon

Sandra Faloon

November 18, 1934 – March 13, 2025

Sandra Faloon, 90, died peacefully on March 13, 2025 in her home.

A Mass Celebrating Sandra’s Life will be held at a later date at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Long Beach, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandra’s name at the Soup Kitchen at First United Methodist Church, Michigan City, https://mcindianaumc.org and/or Michigan City Public Library, https://www.mclib.org/about-us/endowment-fund

