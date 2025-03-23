The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival presented by Arnett Construction & Roofing returns to Michigan City, July 18-20, 2025! Some of the worlds most talented sand sculptors take to the Lake Michigan shoreline to create breathtaking works of art in the famous “singing sands”. The event also features local food vendors, an artisan market, QUICK SAND Speed Sculpting, the return of the Community Challenge, and more!
