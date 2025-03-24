TRAFFIC ALERT-ROAD CLOSURE Liberty/Portage Township Line Road – Indiana State Road 149 Thank you to the Liberty Township Fire Department

Beginning on or after April 1, 2025, 6:00 am, County Road 875 North & Robbins Road will be closed to all traffic at the SR 149 intersection for Intersection Improvement until July 30, 2025, 11:00 pm.

The detour provided for State Road 149 is U.S. 20 – State Road 49 – U.S. 6. For more information contact (855) INDOT4U or (855) 463-6848. Please respect our county roadways and abide by the posted speed limits and other traffic control devices.