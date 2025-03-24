TRAFFIC ALERT-ROAD CLOSURE Liberty/Portage Township Line Road – Indiana State Road 149
Beginning on or after April 1, 2025, 6:00 am, County Road 875 North & Robbins Road will be closed to all traffic at the SR 149 intersection for Intersection Improvement until July 30, 2025, 11:00 pm.
The detour provided for State Road 149 is U.S. 20 – State Road 49 – U.S. 6. For more information contact (855) INDOT4U or (855) 463-6848. Please respect our county roadways and abide by the posted speed limits and other traffic control devices.
Download the INDOT TrafficWise App to get updates and more! INDOT Trafficwise is the Indiana Department of Transportation’s official traffic and traveler information app. The INDOT Trafficwise app provides statewide up-to-date traffic information for interstates, U.S. routes, and state highways in Indiana.