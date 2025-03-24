The Valparaiso Police Department responded to two separate businesses yesterday, March 22nd, regarding card skimming devices being installed on point-of-sale machines. Our patrol officers worked diligently on this investigation over the weekend and have identified the suspect and vehicle. The suspect’s name will not be made public until formal charges have been filed.

Our investigators will continue to work this investigation closely with federal partners, as it appears the suspect’s actions were not isolated to just the Valparaiso area.