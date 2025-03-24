La Porte, IN – The Pax Center is thrilled to announce a strategic enhancement of its community garden initiatives for the upcoming growing season. Introducing The Pax Gardens, this development represents a more effective use of existing space to better support the Market Days program and strengthen community connections through gardening.

The Pax Gardens will now include The Pax Gardens at Brighton St. and The Pax Gardens at Jackson St., with additional exciting announcements coming soon!

The Pax Gardens at Brighton St. will serve as a dedicated production garden, growing fresh, local produce to support the Market Days program available throughout the summer months. In addition, weekly community gardening hours will be offered, inviting volunteers and neighbors to work together in cultivating nutritious food while building meaningful relationships.

Meanwhile, The Pax Gardens at Jackson St. will be home to this year’s community gardening program. Participants will have free access to garden spaces, provided plants, and expert garden coaching—all at no cost. Whether individuals are seasoned gardeners or first-time growers, The Pax Gardens at Jackson St. offers a welcoming environment to take home fresh produce, engage with the community, and spend valuable time outdoors.

Those wishing to garden with us can register online at: garden.thepaxcenter.com or complete a paper registration, available at The Pax Center during program hours, through the month of March.

Beyond the tangible benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables, community gardening provides profound mental and emotional health benefits. Studies show that gardening can reduce stress, improve mood, and increase overall well-being by fostering a sense of purpose and connection. The Pax Gardens will continue to be a space where individuals and families can cultivate not only plants but also resilience, friendships, and a shared sense of community.

The Pax Center remains dedicated to keeping La Porte County well-fed and well-loved, and these updates to its garden initiatives mark an exciting new chapter in that mission. Stay tuned for additional updates as The Pax Gardens continue to flourish!

About The Pax Center

The Pax Center is committed to combating food insecurity in La Porte County through food pantries, community meals, and a network of community gardens. By offering fresh food and nurturing meaningful connections, The Pax Center aims to ensure that La Porte County is well-fed and well-loved. Learn more at thepaxcenter.com.