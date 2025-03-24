The Michigan City Fire Department A-Shift responded to a structure fire that started in a shed and had quickly spread to two neighboring homes. The crews were able to extinguish the fire before it caused extensive damage to the interior of the homes.

No injuries were reported during the incident. All residents are safe and crews were able to save all pets that were remaining in the homes, including one family’s guinea pig!

Unattended cooking was determined to be the cause of this fire. Cooking is such a routine activity that sometimes we forget the high temperatures involved can easily start a fire. According to an NFPA study, cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths. We want to encourage everyone to follow safe cooking practices to keep your family and your neighbors safe! Never leave cooking unattended, keep a fire extinguisher handy, and ensure your smoke alarms are working.