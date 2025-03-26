To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) taking place April 11-13, 2025, at McCormick Place, the South Shore Line will be offering extra service and select train stops at McCormick Place Station on April 11, 12 & 13. As McCormick Place is no longer a scheduled stop, passengers traveling to C2E2 should purchase tickets for Museum Campus.

EXTRA TRAINS SATURDAY, APRIL 12: Westbound and eastbound Extra passenger trains:

WB Extra will depart Carroll Ave. at 8:27 a.m. and make all local stops (arriving at McCormick Place at 9:45 a.m.).

EB Extra will depart Millennium Station ahead of Train 509 at 4:57 p.m. (McCormick Place at 5:04 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave. Station.

The following weekday trains will make special flag stops at McCormick Place on Friday, April 11:

The following weekend trains will make special flag stops at McCormick Place Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13:

While riding the train, please notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer.