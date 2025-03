The Ogden Dunes Police, along with other agencies helped rescue a stranded boater Tuesday on the shores of Lake Michigan.

The boater became stranded on the beach due to windy conditions and rough waters, Ogden Dunes Police said.

With help from the Burns Harbor Police Department, the Ogden Dunes Fire Department, and the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement, they were able to assist the boater and help them on their way.