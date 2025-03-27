On Wednesday March 26 at approximately just before 2:45 a.m. a Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a red SUV traveling in the wrong lane on Front Street in the City of Buchanan. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency lights as the vehicle was turning southbound on South Redbud Trail. The vehicle failed to stop and continued south on Redbud Trail at a high rate of speed pulling away from the deputy. The driver lost control and went airborne as the vehicle crossed the railroad tracks causing him to strike a tree and then colliding with a house off South Redbud Trail near Hobart Street.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family at this time. No one from the residence that was struck was injured.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Michigan State Police (MSP) to conduct an investigation into the crash. The MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team will be conducting the crash investigation.