The Town of Chesterton announced on their Facebook page that the intersection of West Porter Ave. and South Fifth Street will be completely closed to traffic on Monday, March 31.

In the course of repairing the sanitary sewer lateral serving the Trojan Learning Center Annex, 411 S. Fifth St., on Thursday a contractor discovered a failure in the actual sewer line itself at the northwest corner of the intersection, Chesterton Assistant Street Commissioner Dan Moy said.

Repairing that failure will force the closure of the entire intersection on Monday.

The following detours—one for each of the four directions of traffic—are being strongly recommended:

*EASTBOUND PORTER AVE.: Right (south) on South Park Drive, then left (east) on Jefferson ave.

*WESTBOUND PORTER AVE.: Left (south) on Fourth Street, right (west) on Jefferson Ave., right (north) on Sixth Street, then left (west) on Porter Ave.

*SOUTHBOUND ON FIFTH STREET: Left (east) on Lincoln Ave., right (south) on Fourth Street, then straight on Fourth Street or left (east) on Porter Ave.

*NORTHBOUND ON FIFTH STREET: Right (east) or left (west) on Jefferson Ave.