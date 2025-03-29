Maggi Spartz of Unity Foundation selected as the 2024 Paul J. Alinsky Award recipient



Michigan City, Indiana March 27, 2025– Maggi Spartz, President of Unity Foundation of La Porte County, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award, presented by the Rotary Club of Michigan City. This award is presented annually in honor of Paul Alinsky, a past Rotarian who passed away in 1997. It honors Alinsky’s commitment to innovation and leadership by recognizing those in the Michigan City community who demonstrate these traits through “Service Above Self.”

Spartz was nominated by Marti Swanson, an honorary board member of Unity Foundation, as well as Jim Welborne, a fellow Rotarian. Spartz has served as President of Unity Foundation since 1992. Under her leadership, Unity Foundation has grown more than $55 million in assets, in addition to $23 million in indirect grants. During this time, Unity has awarded nearly $29 million in grants and scholarships; strengthened local non-profits by building endowments and providing grants; and founded numerous collaborations that have impacted housing, prevented homelessness, enhanced community leadership, promoted youth development, protected the environment, and supported education, arts, and culture.

In her nomination, Swanson said, “Maggi has shown incredible grit and determination in her commitment to achieving Unity’s goals. Her dedication to this organization is truly remarkable, and we cannot imagine what our communities would be like without her leadership and unwavering support.”

Spartz’s key achievements as President of Unity Foundation also include founding the Gold Key Society; managing 350 funds, managing the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program to award full tuition scholarships to 73 La Porte County students; acting as an essential connector for projects such as Unity Park, Vibrant Communities of La Porte County and Michigan City, pandemic responses, the STAR Centers coworking space for non-profits, the Trail Creek Watershed Partnership, NWI BIZHub, the Home Team, Society of Innovators, and Ignite the Region economic development efforts; and representing La Porte County on the regional, state, and national stages.

“Maggi is a great representative of innovation and service to the community, which are the same values that were held by Paul Alinsky,” said Matt Kubik, President of the Rotary Club of Michigan City. “Our club is proud to present this award to her to honor the impact she has had on our community, the dedication she has shown to her profession, and her service above self.”

Past recipients of this award include Les Radke, Bud Ruby, Duane Mertl, Ron Bensz, Jerry Karstens, Emerson Spartz, Glen Lubeznik, James Welborne, Kathleen Lang, Bernie Scott, Jan Radford, Tom Ringo, Jim Dworkin, Dr. Lisa Hendricks, Marty Corley, Don Babcock, Al Whitlow, Dion Campbell, Cyndi Davis, Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Angie Nelson-Deuitch, Clarence Hulse, Kevin McGuire, and Rotary Service Volunteers. In 2016, in honor of the club’s 100th anniversary, the award recognized every Rotary Club member over the past century. A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City.

The Rotary Club of Michigan City will present this award to Spartz during a club meeting on Thursday, April 10 at 12:00 pm at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin Street. This meeting is open to the public, and lunch will be available for $15 per person. Spartz will receive a replica of the Paul J. Alinsky memorial. In addition, the Rotary Club will make a donation to a charity of her choice.

More information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City is available by visiting www.mcrotary.org.