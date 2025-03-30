Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) hosted its Annual Dinner & Awards Celebration on March 14th in the Stardust Room at Blue Chip Casino. This prestigious event recognized the accomplishments of chamber members, honoring legacy-owned businesses, milestone anniversaries, and outstanding contributions to the business community.

The evening also featured the announcement of award winners in several distinguished categories:

Large Business of the Year: Lakeshore Foods (Al’s Supermarkets)

Small Business of the Year: Nature’s Cupboard

Community Impact Award: Nest Community Shelter

Young Professional of the Year: Karaline Cartagena Edwards, Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City

Ambassador of the Year: Cara Jones, Centier Bank

Attendees enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere, complete with a photo booth experience from Phenomenal Photo Booth Company and red-carpet coverage by WIMS Radio. The event began with a welcome from Nick Neal, Vice President of Community Services for Geminus Corporation, the evening’s premiere sponsor, followed by a champagne toast led by Don Babcock, Director of Economic Development and Community Relations for Purdue University Northwest.

Following dinner, the Chamber presented the awards and bestowed their highest honor, the Excellence in Leadership Award, to Maggi Spartz, Founding President of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the community.

Kurt Gillins, President of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, addressed attendees, reflecting on the Chamber’s successes in 2024, including the addition of 67 new members and the introduction of several new initiatives such as the Headshot Update event, Speed Networking, the How to Canva series, and the organization’s dynamic new branding.

“This past year was one of transformation and progress for the Chamber,” said Gillins. “Through strategic growth and updated programming, we have strengthened our business community and created new opportunities for connection and collaboration. As we look ahead to 2025, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive, thriving economic environment for Michigan City.”

The event concluded with an exciting array of giveaways, including complimentary marketing opportunities through the Chamber, tickets to an upcoming Community Connections Luncheon, and Chamber gift certificates. WIMS host Ric Federighi led the raffle drawing while Swistek distributed prizes to the lucky winners.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce continues to welcome businesses, organizations, and community members to participate in its programs and events throughout the year.

For more information about the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, its initiatives, or how to become a member, please visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.

###

Picture Details: Maggi Spartz is awarded the Excellence in Leadership Award, greeted by the Chamber staff on stage.