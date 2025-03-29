The City of La Porte announced that a man suspected of armed robbery in La Porte has been arrested.

This past Friday, members of the US Marshals located and arrested Lucas Conner in South Bend, Indiana on charges of armed robbery and criminal confinement.

The charges are the result of a nearly year-long investigation following an armed robbery that occurred on La Porte’s west side.

After an arrest warrant was secured law enforcement began actively searching for Conner.

Police say Conner was taken into custody without incident.

This marks the second arrest in connection to this case, with all suspects now in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.