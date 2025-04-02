The Food Bank of Northern Indiana announced its Mobile Food Distributions for April 2025:

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 – Elkhart County – PRODUCE ONLY

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The HUB, 201 Division St., Bristol, IN 46507

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, April 3, 2025 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, April 3, 2025 – Marshall County

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Bread of Life, 6770 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution is sponsored by REAL Services Enrichment Center and will serve 120 households.

Friday, April 4, 2025 – Elkhart County – PRODUCE ONLY

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincolnway, Goshen, IN 46528

*This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 150 households.

Friday, April 4, 2025 – Elkhart County

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 CR 4, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by REAL Services Enrichment Center and will serve 120 households.

Monday, April 7, 2025 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 S. Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Indiana 2, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, April 10, 2025 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.ET *While supplies last.

Where: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545

*This distribution is sponsored by COSTCO and will serve 200 households.

Friday, April 11, 2025 – Kosciusko County – PRODUCE ONLY

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Webber St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 150 households.

Monday, April 14, 2025 – LaPorte County – PRODUCE ONLY

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Midwest Electronics, 1247 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by REAL Services Enrichment Center and will serve 120 households.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 – Marshall County

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511

*This distribution will serve 200 households and is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County.

Thursday, April 17, 2025 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Heartland Church, 6020 S. 300 E., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is provided by USDA and will serve 200 households.

Monday, April 21, 2025 – Kosciusko County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and sponsored by REAL Services Enrichment Center and will serve 120 households.

Thursday, April 24, 2025 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe St., LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Friday, April 25, 2025 – Marshall County – PRODUCE ONLY

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Plymouth Parks, 1660 N. Michigan St., (Located by the Pool Parking Lot), Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 200 households.

Monday, April 28, 2025 – St. Joseph County – PRODUCE ONLY

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 – Starke County – PRODUCE ONLY

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 150 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.