The City of La Porte and Mayor Tom Dermody announced on Tuesday that their Dumpster Program is back.

Dermody credited Jeff Batchelor, Mike Fraze and their teams, for the program returning for its fourth year.

The dumpster is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the 1206 2nd St for city residents only.

“If the dumpster is full, please DO NOT pile trash on the ground in front of the dumpster. Likewise, if the gates are closed, that means the dumpster is full or is being dumped – DO NOT pile trash in front of the fence. In both of these instances, please call Code Enforcement at 219-362-0149 or try again another day,” the City of La Porte said on its Facebook page.

The City also thanked the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association for their continued support of the program.