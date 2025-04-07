Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department announces that effective April 1, it will no longer be providing services through its fax line. This change is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to modernize communication systems and streamline operations.

The phone number previously used for fax communications, 219-921-0820, will no longer be operational for receiving or sending faxes. The funds previously allocated for fax-related services will now be redirected to enhance other critical services within the department, allowing for better resource management and improving overall modernization.

“We are excited to embrace digital communication and better serve our community,” said Shannan Duncan, Corporation Treasurer. “By discontinuing the fax service, we are able to reallocate those resources to areas that will have a greater impact, such as funding a new communication service that is critical for our firefighters, updating equipment, and maintenance for our emergency vehicles.”

The public is encouraged to use alternative communication methods, including email and phone calls, for any inquiries or administrative business to the fire department.

For any inquiries, please reach the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department at 219-926-5215 or via email at info@libertyfd.org.