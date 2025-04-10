Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch announces the return of the Michigan City Easter Egg Hunt, to be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Fedder’s Alley at Washington Park for the youth of Michigan City.

“The Easter Egg Hunt is a joyful tradition that brings families together and reminds us of the power of community,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “We’re proud to host this event each year and grateful for the many partners and volunteers who help create a safe, fun, and inclusive experience for all our children.”

“This is a great event for our community and a collaborative effort between community businesses, various City departments and numerous volunteers,” said Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events for Michigan City. “It is always great when so many people come together for the benefit of our community.”

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Fedder’s Alley, and children will be divided into various age groups. A dedicated ADA area will be located near the entrance to the event.

Ages 0-4 (one parent per child will be allowed to accompany child during hunt)

Ages 5-7

Ages 8-10

Ages 11-12

Children do not need to bring a bag or basket, as the City will provide each child with a bag to collect plastic eggs filled with candy and prize tickets, and at the end of the event there will be collection boxes for the plastic eggs to be recycled. With the event being held in Fedder’s Alley, no vehicles will be allowed past the Senior Center parking lot. Parking will be in the main Washington Park parking lots and the Senior Center parking lot.

Fedder’s Alley Gates Open 11:30 am

Egg Hunt Start 12:00 pm