Registration is now open for the Franciscan Health Produce Prescription Program in Olympia Fields, Ill., Crown Point, Ind. and Michigan City, Ind., which aims to assist with chronic disease management.

Upon successful completion of the free, four-week program, participants will receive produce vouchers for fresh produce every month for six months.

Participants must have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, heart disease or cancer and have moderate to high food insecurity as determined by a screening process and complete a four-week Cooking Matters course. They need not be patients within the Franciscan Health system to participate.

The program will meet weekly at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, 20201 Crawford Ave., GME 2 Room in Olympia Fields for four weeks on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central beginning April 28 and concluding May 19. The deadline to register is April 21. To register and for more information, contact Justin Davis at Justin.Davis@FranciscanAlliance.org or (708) 855-7692.

The program will also meet weekly at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City for four weeks on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Central beginning May 6 and concluding May 27. The deadline to register is April 29. To register and for more information, contact Selena Tinoco at Selena.Tinoco@FranciscanAlliance.org or call (219) 221-4153.

The program is also scheduled to take place from 1p.m.-2 p.m. Central on Tuesdays from April 29 to May 27 at YMCA Camp Triangle Hills, 3838 W. 141st Ave. in Crown Point. To register and for more information, contact Insydia Rivera at Insydia.rivera@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 323-2225.

The Produce Prescription Program is made possible in part through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund. For more information or to donate, go online or call (219) 661-3401 (Northern Indiana) or (708) 852-2430. (South Suburban Chicago).